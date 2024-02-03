Analysts Set FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Target Price at $289.93

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $289.93.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their target price on FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on FedEx from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

In other news, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,834.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,638.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 8.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 143.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

FDX opened at $242.36 on Wednesday. FedEx has a one year low of $190.83 and a one year high of $285.53. The company has a market cap of $60.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.57.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FedEx will post 17.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.86%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

