Analysts Set Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Target Price at $13.80

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.80.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUSN opened at $10.60 on Wednesday. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $12.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.01. The company has a market cap of $767.55 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of -0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 11.63, a current ratio of 11.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.15. Fusion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 48.42% and a negative net margin of 4,136.55%. The business had revenue of $2.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.41 million. Research analysts predict that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $2,893,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 883.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,886,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,616,000 after acquiring an additional 202,364 shares during the last quarter. 72.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.

