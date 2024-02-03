Analysts Set Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) PT at $1,223.71

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,223.71.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a $975.00 price target (down previously from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,210.11 on Wednesday. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52-week low of $928.49 and a 52-week high of $1,615.97. The company has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,172.19 and its 200 day moving average is $1,149.68.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $0.17. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 1,852.05% and a net margin of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $942.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International will post 38.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann acquired 315 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,026.54 per share, with a total value of $323,360.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,748.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth about $428,679,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 280.4% during the 3rd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $168,798,000 after acquiring an additional 112,291 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 109,458.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 67,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $82,392,000 after acquiring an additional 67,864 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 326,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $471,369,000 after acquiring an additional 67,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 660,610 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $866,482,000 after acquiring an additional 62,487 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

