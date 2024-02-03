Analysts Set Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) PT at $40.43

Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.13.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MPLX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Mplx from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mplx

Mplx Trading Down 1.5 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mplx in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Mplx during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPLX opened at $37.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.84. Mplx has a twelve month low of $33.03 and a twelve month high of $39.22.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. Mplx had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 34.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mplx will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Mplx Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.08%. Mplx’s payout ratio is 89.24%.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

