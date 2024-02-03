Analysts Set Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Price Target at $45.20

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.20.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NWN shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Northwest Natural in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Northwest Natural from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Northwest Natural by 2.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 23.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 1.3% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 22,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Northwest Natural by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NWN opened at $36.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.58. Northwest Natural has a twelve month low of $35.72 and a twelve month high of $52.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.42 and its 200 day moving average is $39.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.02. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $141.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northwest Natural will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 70.91%.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company operates Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

