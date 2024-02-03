Analysts Set Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Price Target at $381.80

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $381.80.

Several brokerages have weighed in on POOL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Pool from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $371.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Pool in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $380.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $373.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $378.49 and a 200-day moving average of $360.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.01. Pool has a 12 month low of $307.77 and a 12 month high of $413.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pool by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,424,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,870,904,000 after buying an additional 12,654 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Pool by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,745,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,403,369,000 after buying an additional 93,012 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Pool by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,845,204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $657,077,000 after buying an additional 63,413 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Pool by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,510,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $565,850,000 after buying an additional 54,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Pool by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,502,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $454,148,000 after buying an additional 139,946 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

