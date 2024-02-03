Analysts Set Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE) Target Price at C$15.86

Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.86.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SKE shares. CIBC raised their price objective on Skeena Resources from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Skeena Resources from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Skeena Resources from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Skeena Resources from C$18.25 to C$19.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of TSE SKE opened at C$6.17 on Wednesday. Skeena Resources has a twelve month low of C$4.20 and a twelve month high of C$10.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.03. The stock has a market cap of C$556.66 million, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.53.

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.15) by C($0.30). On average, research analysts forecast that Skeena Resources will post -0.4862973 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Walter Coles Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.01, for a total transaction of C$72,120.00. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,096 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

