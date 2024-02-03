Analysts Set United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) PT at $542.31

Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $542.31.

Several equities research analysts have commented on URI shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $504.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $322.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 48 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in United Rentals during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 1,525.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 65 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in United Rentals during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in United Rentals during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $653.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $555.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $487.35. United Rentals has a fifty-two week low of $325.15 and a fifty-two week high of $658.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.85 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.74 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that United Rentals will post 42.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.75%.

United Rentals announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

