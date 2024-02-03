Analysts Set WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) PT at $191.86

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $191.86.

A number of research firms recently commented on WCC. StockNews.com upgraded WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded WESCO International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on WESCO International from $187.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

WCC stock opened at $184.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.11. WESCO International has a 1 year low of $121.90 and a 1 year high of $185.73.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.64. WESCO International had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that WESCO International will post 15.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.01%.

In other news, EVP Hemant Porwal sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.12, for a total value of $2,003,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,396.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in WESCO International by 76.8% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in WESCO International in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in WESCO International in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

