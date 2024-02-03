Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Receives $74.36 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.36.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. General American Investors Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $1,712,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 105.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,023,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,934,000 after acquiring an additional 524,797 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,542,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,606 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 144.0% during the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 111,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 65,505 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:APLS opened at $62.56 on Wednesday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $94.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.59 and a 200-day moving average of $47.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.29.
Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.29). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.16% and a negative return on equity of 209.10%. The firm had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.75) earnings per share. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 400.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).
