Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Trading Up 8.1% on Insider Buying Activity

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) shares shot up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $16.41 and last traded at $16.37. 878,035 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 810,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.14.

Specifically, major shareholder Gilead Sciences, Inc. bought 15,238,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $319,999,995.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 30,061,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,283,604. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert C. Goeltz II sold 2,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $40,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Gilead Sciences, Inc. bought 15,238,095 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $319,999,995.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,061,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,283,604. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,500 shares of company stock valued at $562,421. 13.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RCUS shares. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.86 and its 200-day moving average is $17.58.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.18. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 50.02% and a negative net margin of 244.17%. The company had revenue of $32.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.90) earnings per share. Arcus Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 13.6% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 2.2% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 166,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 7.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 59,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT investigational monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

