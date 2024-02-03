Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Shares Gap Down to $5.87

Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.87, but opened at $5.65. Arcutis Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $6.03, with a volume of 764,245 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARQT has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Jonestrading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcutis Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.22.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Trading Down 8.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $572.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.09.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.17. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 546.23% and a negative return on equity of 224.85%. The business had revenue of $38.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Arcutis Biotherapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARQT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 102.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 586.8% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 9,330 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at $64,000.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

