Arizona State Retirement System Buys 2,261 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 120,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NCLH. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 215,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 21,773 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,582,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter valued at $460,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 104,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter worth $485,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NCLH. Citigroup dropped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.39.

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $17.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.80, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $22.75.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 177.38% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. Norwegian Cruise Line’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. Research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

(Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.