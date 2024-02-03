Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GHE LLC boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 2.0% in the second quarter. GHE LLC now owns 8,202 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 1.1% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 0.5% in the second quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 41,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 24,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 1.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 8,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $517,592.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,213,142. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other SEI Investments news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 8,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $517,592.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,213,142. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 29,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total value of $1,754,124.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,029,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,992,450.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,967 shares of company stock valued at $2,553,576 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $66.65 on Friday. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $52.19 and a 12 month high of $66.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.57.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.91. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $484.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is presently 26.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on SEI Investments from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on SEI Investments from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

SEI Investments Company Profile

(Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

