Arizona State Retirement System Grows Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,030 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,765,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,209,000 after acquiring an additional 57,277 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,933,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,176,000 after acquiring an additional 356,153 shares during the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 2,865,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,013,000 after acquiring an additional 69,250 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,944,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,909,000 after acquiring an additional 136,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 2,040.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,821,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

NYSE:GWRE opened at $113.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of -133.34 and a beta of 1.15. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.45 and a fifty-two week high of $117.25.

Insider Transactions at Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $207.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.00 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 7.66%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total value of $51,341.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,114,470.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total value of $51,341.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,114,470.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.77, for a total transaction of $119,077.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,410 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,065.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,368 shares of company stock valued at $1,997,599. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GWRE. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Guidewire Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.36.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

