Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 394 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Bruker were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BRKR. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Bruker by 86.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 29,298 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Bruker by 8.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Bruker by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 272,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,550,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Bruker by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bruker by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,135,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $716,042,000 after purchasing an additional 291,386 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bruker alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRKR has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bruker in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Bruker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Bruker in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

Bruker Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of BRKR opened at $72.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.96 and its 200 day moving average is $66.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14. Bruker Co. has a 12-month low of $53.79 and a 12-month high of $84.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $742.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.83 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 11.32%. Research analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.22%.

Bruker Profile

(Free Report)

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.