Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 6,548 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,185 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,548 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,732,940 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $816,157,000 after purchasing an additional 513,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,045,684 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $255,045,000 after buying an additional 519,552 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 0.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,458,616 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $217,832,000 after acquiring an additional 77,267 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Antero Resources by 66.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,323,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $193,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,293,239 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $122,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial cut shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.85.

Antero Resources Price Performance

Shares of AR stock opened at $21.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.22. Antero Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $19.91 and a 52-week high of $30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 3.28.

Antero Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.