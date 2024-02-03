Arizona State Retirement System Raises Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the third quarter worth about $36,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RGLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Royal Gold from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Securities cut their target price on Royal Gold from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.88.

Shares of RGLD opened at $113.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Royal Gold, Inc. has a one year low of $101.82 and a one year high of $147.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.89.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). Royal Gold had a net margin of 37.83% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $138.62 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.07%.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

