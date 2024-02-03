Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,223 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Murphy Oil by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,048 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MUR has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Murphy Oil from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.90.

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

MUR opened at $37.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 2.22. Murphy Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.80 and a fifty-two week high of $48.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $844.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.24 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 13.02%. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.07%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Articles

