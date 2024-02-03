Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Shares Sold by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. reduced its holdings in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Ashland were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,687,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,371,000 after buying an additional 53,087 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ashland by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,440,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,130,000 after purchasing an additional 91,914 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ashland by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,953,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,522,000 after purchasing an additional 248,591 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ashland by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,800,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,911,000 after purchasing an additional 11,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Ashland by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,453,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,315,000 after purchasing an additional 113,628 shares in the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ashland alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Ashland from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com raised Ashland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ashland from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ashland from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ashland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.71.

Insider Activity at Ashland

In related news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 843 shares of Ashland stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total value of $69,446.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,871.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ashland Price Performance

ASH stock opened at $91.56 on Friday. Ashland Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.82 and a 52-week high of $108.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 0.93.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.24. Ashland had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ashland Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Ashland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Ashland’s payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

About Ashland

(Free Report)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.