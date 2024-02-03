ASOS’s (ASC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 600 ($7.63) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 64.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 666.43 ($8.47).

ASC stock opened at GBX 365 ($4.64) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 393.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 395.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £435.23 million, a PE ratio of -171.36, a P/E/G ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.82. ASOS has a 12 month low of GBX 320.33 ($4.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 972.23 ($12.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.59, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

