AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Stock Holdings Increased by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 35.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in AstraZeneca by 2.9% in the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 4.1% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 7.0% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in AstraZeneca by 32.9% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.4% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $65.64 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $61.73 and a 12 month high of $76.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $203.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.84.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AZN. Morgan Stanley started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

