Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) Insider Andrea Corcoran Sells 15,843 Shares

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Free Report) insider Andrea Corcoran sold 15,843 shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total value of $60,837.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 670,208 shares in the company, valued at $2,573,598.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.4 %

AVIR opened at $4.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $343.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.24. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $5.19.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Atea Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 78.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 123.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an oral antiviral candidate that is in Phase III SUNRISE-3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

