Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.63.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AY shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James cut shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 291.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock opened at $19.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 44.63 and a beta of 1.00. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $29.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $303.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.36 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 4.54%. Equities analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 413.95%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

Further Reading

