Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $254.90, but opened at $230.13. Atlassian shares last traded at $216.89, with a volume of 1,631,297 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total transaction of $1,416,710.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,168,150.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total value of $1,416,710.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,168,150.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.55, for a total value of $594,158.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 171,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,296,180.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 313,388 shares of company stock valued at $66,791,945. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Atlassian from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Atlassian in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Atlassian in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Atlassian from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.24.

Atlassian Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $227.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.83. The firm has a market cap of $56.10 billion, a PE ratio of -110.91 and a beta of 0.70.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $977.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.59 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 50.61% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. Sell-side analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth $1,308,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Atlassian by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 89,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its position in Atlassian by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 19,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Atlassian by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Atlassian by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Stories

