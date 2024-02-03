Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 437,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,724 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.29% of Atmos Energy worth $46,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 177.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $113.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $101.00 and a twelve month high of $125.28.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $587.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.12 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 20.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.805 per share. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.53%.

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total transaction of $1,387,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,194,892.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total transaction of $1,387,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 199,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,194,892.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total value of $199,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on Atmos Energy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

