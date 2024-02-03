Atria Investments Inc Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 497,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 79,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 550,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,848,000 after purchasing an additional 14,620 shares in the last quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. now owns 163,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $210,000.

Shares of MDYV stock opened at $71.46 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $59.67 and a 1-year high of $74.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.29 and its 200 day moving average is $68.06. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

