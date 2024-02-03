Atria Investments Inc Buys 10,008 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,840 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,008 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 12,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after buying an additional 11,337 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter worth $495,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 457,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,345,000 after buying an additional 305,138 shares in the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MAS. Oppenheimer began coverage on Masco in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Masco from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Masco from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Masco from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $1,689,646.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,385,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $1,689,646.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,385,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,147.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Masco stock opened at $68.67 on Friday. Masco Co. has a one year low of $46.69 and a one year high of $69.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.10 and its 200 day moving average is $59.58. The firm has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.25.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

