Atria Investments Inc Buys 55 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,027 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Watsco were worth $3,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 1.1% during the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Watsco by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Watsco by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WSO shares. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $387.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Watsco from $340.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $392.67.

Watsco Stock Performance

NYSE WSO opened at $395.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $406.22 and a 200 day moving average of $379.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $284.05 and a twelve month high of $433.19.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 16th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 64.69%.

About Watsco

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Further Reading

