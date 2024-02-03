Atria Investments Inc Grows Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in 3M by 73,903.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,656,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $798,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,647,593 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $369,974,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in 3M by 1,889.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $201,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in 3M by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,769,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,291,535,000 after purchasing an additional 825,223 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in 3M by 7.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,684,639,000 after purchasing an additional 758,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of MMM stock opened at $94.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.09. 3M has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $119.23.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -47.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on 3M from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

