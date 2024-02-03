Atria Investments Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,060 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZPN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 41.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 8.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 7.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Aspen Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 1,331.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 170,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,165,000 after purchasing an additional 158,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Aspen Technology Stock Down 0.4 %

AZPN stock opened at $194.75 on Friday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.32 and a 52 week high of $247.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.23). Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 12.57% and a positive return on equity of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $249.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.31 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AZPN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Loop Capital raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Aspen Technology

About Aspen Technology

(Free Report)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.