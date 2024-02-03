Atria Investments Inc Grows Stock Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 102,432.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,947,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,422,000 after buying an additional 1,945,184 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at $153,787,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,342,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,261,478,000 after buying an additional 787,201 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,316,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,974,000 after buying an additional 643,675 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,372,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,598,000 after buying an additional 243,799 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVY shares. Citigroup downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $199.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 target price on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.78.

NYSE:AVY opened at $198.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.32. The stock has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.90. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $158.93 and a 1 year high of $204.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.16. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 30.97% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

