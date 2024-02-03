Atria Investments Inc Increases Stock Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 218,199.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,191,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,577,580,000 after buying an additional 95,148,049 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 117.8% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,197,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,880,000 after buying an additional 1,188,739 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,799,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 1,264.4% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 847,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,296,000 after buying an additional 785,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 27.3% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,772,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,833,000 after buying an additional 380,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

LPLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $282.00 to $284.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on LPL Financial from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. TD Cowen started coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on LPL Financial from $260.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.91.

LPLA opened at $251.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.00 and a 1-year high of $259.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $229.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.47.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 57.30% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

