Atria Investments Inc Increases Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,880 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 68.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,819,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,591,320,000 after buying an additional 4,002,359 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Arista Networks by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432,952 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Arista Networks by 391.5% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,848,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $623,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065,313 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $308,885,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 1,424.3% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 875,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,205,000 after acquiring an additional 817,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $60,310.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,193.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $4,340,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,723,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,999,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $60,310.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,459 shares in the company, valued at $522,193.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 207,398 shares of company stock valued at $47,874,300 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANET opened at $273.05 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.01 and a fifty-two week high of $276.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $240.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.11. The company has a market cap of $84.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.51, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ANET shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.00.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

