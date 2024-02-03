Atria Investments Inc Lowers Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Atria Investments Inc lessened its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,223 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $2,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $70.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.25. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.68 and a 12 month high of $91.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.81, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.50.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $493.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.94 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total transaction of $204,381.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,310 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,426.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total transaction of $204,381.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,310 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,426.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total transaction of $173,712.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 660,009 shares in the company, valued at $43,877,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,610 shares of company stock worth $798,404 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

TTD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Trade Desk from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.81.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

