Atria Investments Inc Sells 1,780 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Atria Investments Inc lessened its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $68.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $67.35 and a 52-week high of $86.03. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.49.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 7.68%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 1,610 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total transaction of $122,279.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,069.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Guggenheim raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.63.

Get Our Latest Report on PNW

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.