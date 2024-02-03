Atria Investments Inc Sells 2,619 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Atria Investments Inc lessened its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,619 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KNX opened at $59.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.59 and a 200 day moving average of $54.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.64, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.73 and a 1-year high of $62.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $62,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,278 shares in the company, valued at $274,456. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 2,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $143,136.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,877.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $62,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,278 shares in the company, valued at $274,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KNX. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Knight-Swift Transportation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.69.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

