Atria Investments Inc Takes Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG)

Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 54,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,412,000. Atria Investments Inc owned about 0.12% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $821,000. Bensler LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $11,146,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 108.6% during the third quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,062,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,011,000 after buying an additional 553,294 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $7,738,000.

NYSEARCA BBAG opened at $46.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.18. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.03 and a 52 week high of $47.50.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated debt securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity.

