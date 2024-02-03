Atria Investments Inc Trims Stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in BCE were worth $2,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of BCE during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,543,572,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 2.1% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,712,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,871,000 after purchasing an additional 323,998 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,536,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $662,797,000 after purchasing an additional 239,750 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in BCE by 53.5% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $742,107,000 after buying an additional 4,661,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in BCE by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,200,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $553,619,000 after buying an additional 496,949 shares during the last quarter. 42.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $39.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $36.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.59. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $48.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. BCE had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 16.28%. Equities analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. TD Securities cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.60.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

