Atria Investments Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Atria Investments Inc lowered its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,742 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ELS. Chai Trust Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 158.9% in the second quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 8,952,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $598,865,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495,164 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,283,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,735,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,649 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 147.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,541,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,817,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ELS. Compass Point began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.05.

ELS opened at $68.62 on Friday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.47 and a 12 month high of $74.04. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 16, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,707 sites.

