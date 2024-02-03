AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP reduced its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,837 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in AutoNation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in AutoNation by 2.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AutoNation by 47.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AutoNation by 33.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AN shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $171.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI started coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of AutoNation in a report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.13.

NYSE AN opened at $146.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.16 and a 200-day moving average of $145.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.25. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.26 and a 12 month high of $182.08. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 25,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.75, for a total value of $3,855,208.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,736,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,755,528.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 77,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total transaction of $11,019,152.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,659,161 shares in the company, valued at $664,303,175.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 25,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.75, for a total transaction of $3,855,208.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,736,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,755,528.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 483,186 shares of company stock valued at $69,331,092. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

