AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $179.01, but opened at $172.31. AvalonBay Communities shares last traded at $174.72, with a volume of 159,532 shares trading hands.

The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($1.03). The firm had revenue of $704.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.67 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 33.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.59 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 100.76%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AVB shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $202.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $197.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.06.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,001,550,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter worth $152,996,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 57.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,140,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,516,000 after buying an additional 777,631 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 18.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,863,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $817,348,000 after buying an additional 759,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 255.8% in the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 767,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,019,000 after buying an additional 552,042 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $181.21 and a 200-day moving average of $178.92. The stock has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

