Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Receives $14.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.25.

CDMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Avid Bioservices from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Avid Bioservices from $15.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

In other Avid Bioservices news, Director Richard B. Hancock acquired 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $134,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 78,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,533.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold 5,083 shares of company stock valued at $31,527 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDMO. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,607,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965,560 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Avid Bioservices by 18.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,403,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,691,000 after acquiring an additional 677,944 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Avid Bioservices by 72.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,163,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,981,000 after acquiring an additional 490,569 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Avid Bioservices by 28.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,120,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,618,000 after acquiring an additional 473,731 shares during the period. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P increased its stake in Avid Bioservices by 24.6% during the second quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 2,154,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,097,000 after acquiring an additional 425,092 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ CDMO opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $392.09 million, a P/E ratio of -36.47 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.48. Avid Bioservices has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $21.05.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.55 million. Avid Bioservices had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. Research analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services of biologics for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company offers various services, including clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

