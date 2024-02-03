Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) CFO Kari Leigh Keese Sells 3,489 Shares of Stock

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) CFO Kari Leigh Keese sold 3,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $236,344.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,934,700.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Axonics Stock Down 0.1 %

AXNX opened at $67.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -270.60 and a beta of 0.63. Axonics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.59 and a 52 week high of $69.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut Axonics from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Axonics from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (down previously from $73.00) on shares of Axonics in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axonics in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Axonics in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axonics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Axonics during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Axonics by 200.0% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Axonics during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axonics in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Axonics by 64.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction.

