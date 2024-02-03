B. Riley Comments on Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 31st. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes expects that the mining company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Cleveland-Cliffs’ current full-year earnings is $2.24 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 1.81%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share.

CLF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.63.

Shares of CLF stock opened at $20.34 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a fifty-two week low of $13.61 and a fifty-two week high of $22.83. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

In related news, Director Ron A. Bloom acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.24 per share, with a total value of $506,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,221 shares in the company, valued at $550,953.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 60.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

