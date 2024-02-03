B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of B2Gold in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 1st. Cormark analyst R. Gray forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for B2Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for B2Gold’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Pi Financial cut their price target on B2Gold from C$6.60 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on B2Gold from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, B2Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.88.

B2Gold Stock Performance

Shares of B2Gold stock opened at C$3.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of C$4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.10. B2Gold has a 52 week low of C$3.56 and a 52 week high of C$5.87.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.02). B2Gold had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The company had revenue of C$641.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$635.16 million.

B2Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. This is an increase from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.76%.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

