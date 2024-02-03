Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Badger Meter from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.50.

Badger Meter Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE BMI opened at $143.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.71, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $151.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.27. Badger Meter has a 52 week low of $112.46 and a 52 week high of $170.86.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. Badger Meter had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $182.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Badger Meter will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Badger Meter in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the third quarter worth about $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Badger Meter during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

