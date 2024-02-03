Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 34,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 100.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,636,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,718,000 after buying an additional 821,755 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth about $60,650,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 21.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 64,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 11,213 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.8% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on BKR shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.44.

Baker Hughes Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:BKR opened at $28.99 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $26.12 and a 12 month high of $37.58. The firm has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.35 and its 200-day moving average is $34.24.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 41.88%.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Further Reading

