Ball (NYSE:BALL) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $55.45, but opened at $58.81. Ball shares last traded at $58.96, with a volume of 437,094 shares.

The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Ball Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 41.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Ball from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Ball from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group started coverage on Ball in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ball from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Ball from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Ronald J. Lewis purchased 4,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.91 per share, with a total value of $249,980.67. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,606,356.27. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Ball by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 20,340,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,039,000 after purchasing an additional 136,629 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Ball by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,830,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903,021 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ball by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,952,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,163,000 after purchasing an additional 169,166 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ball by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,979,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,145 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ball by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,700,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,473,000 after purchasing an additional 37,672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Ball Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.49.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

