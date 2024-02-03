Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Receives $16.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.50.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BANC. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Banc of California from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush boosted their price target on Banc of California from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Banc of California in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director James Andrew Barker acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.32 per share, for a total transaction of $123,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 149,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,844,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Richard J. Lashley sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $2,534,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,463,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,208,021.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director James Andrew Barker bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.32 per share, with a total value of $123,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,844,057.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 7.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Banc of California by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,829,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,933,000 after buying an additional 38,558 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Banc of California by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,135,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,816,000 after buying an additional 267,956 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Banc of California by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,664,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,529,000 after purchasing an additional 44,120 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Banc of California by 9.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,868,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,495,000 after buying an additional 256,847 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Banc of California by 1.9% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,992,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,070,000 after buying an additional 36,891 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banc of California Price Performance

NYSE:BANC opened at $13.46 on Wednesday. Banc of California has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $773.14 million, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.71.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported ($4.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($4.27). Banc of California had a positive return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 44.04%. The business had revenue of $193.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Banc of California will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banc of California Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is currently -12.66%.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses in California. It offers personal banking products and services, including checking account, debit Mastercard, certificates of deposit, and savings and money market accounts, as well as online and mobile banking services; personal credit cards; and specialty banking services.

